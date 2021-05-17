Frederick man arrested on drug charges

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Police Department has arrested a suspect for drug trafficking offenses.

Police say Michael Andrew King was involved in the illegal trafficking and distribution of several different types of controlled dangerous substances including, cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana.

While executing a search warrant, police found 22 pounds of marijuana, 36 grams of cocaine, 5 suboxone, and 3 grams of fentanyl.

King is being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center without bond.

