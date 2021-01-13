Frederick man arrested for his involvement in Capitol riot

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick resident has been arrested and charged in Federal Court for his involvement in the Capitol riots.

WDVM reported Nicholas Rodean was fired from his job after being pictured in a company lanyard of the Frederick printing company, Navistar Direct Marketing.

Officials says Rodean was identified by multiple media outlets as well as two of his former employers.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

