Frederick man arrested for his involvement in Capitol riot

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick resident has been arrested and charged in Federal Court for his involvement in the Capitol riots.
WDVM reported Nicholas Rodean was fired from his job after being pictured in a company lanyard of the Frederick printing company, Navistar Direct Marketing.
Officials says Rodean was identified by multiple media outlets as well as two of his former employers.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
