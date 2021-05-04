Frederick man arrested for discharging a firearm

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick man has been charged with discharging a firearm in Hill Street Park.

33-year-old Gregory Lon Jackson of Frederick is facing a slew of charges, including two counts of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm within city limits.

According to police, around 9 p.m. Sunday night, Jackson reportedly starting firing into the air. No one was injured.

Police are encouraging anyone who has information about this case or has camera footage of the area to contact them by calling 301-600-TIPS (8477), emailing fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org or texting 240-674-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Maryland Forecast

More Weather

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories