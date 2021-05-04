Frederick man arrested for discharging a firearm

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick man has been charged with discharging a firearm in Hill Street Park.

33-year-old Gregory Lon Jackson of Frederick is facing a slew of charges, including two counts of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm within city limits.

According to police, around 9 p.m. Sunday night, Jackson reportedly starting firing into the air. No one was injured.

Police are encouraging anyone who has information about this case or has camera footage of the area to contact them by calling 301-600-TIPS (8477), emailing fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org or texting 240-674-TIPS (8477).