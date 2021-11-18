Frederick man arrested for attempted murder

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Police Department arrested a man who they said planned for and attempted to kill another person.

Police first responded to the 400 block of East Patrick Street on Thursday morning. Police learned that the victim was at their vehicle was in the area when the suspect, David Clayton Hanson, approached them and pointed a gun at them.

The victim and witnesses in the area said that “the suspect as manipulating the slide of the gun.” The suspect then pulled the trigger at the victim, but the gun malfunctioned.

Hanson fled and got rid of the gun nearby. Police got a description and apprehended him. Hanson is currently being held in the Frederick County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Police said that the attack on the victim was premeditated.