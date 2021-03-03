Frederick man appears in court for threats against Biden, Harris

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – James Reed of Frederick appeared in court Wednesday for a federal charge for making threats towards Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

James Reed was already sentenced to two years in prison for voter intimidation. Reed was seen on security footage placing a threatening letter in the mailbox of a home with multiple political signs in its yard.

“We take these types of threats extremely seriously. The right to vote and peacefully support the candidate of your choice are bedrocks of our democracy,” said U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur. “Alleged conduct like this that threatens major candidates and fellow citizens only undermines our democracy and the principles upon which America was founded. We will hold accountable those who seek to intimidate, harass or dissuade Americans from exercising their right to vote.”

If convicted, Reed faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison. His next court appearance will be next Monday for his detention hearing.