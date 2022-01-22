Frederick made hosts winter festival for local artists

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick is well known for its unique culture and art, especially local artists.

During its winter festival, the city allowed local artists to showcase their homemade merchandise in a small and convenient way.

The festival displayed several trinkets such as candles and clothing. Artists were even allowed to list their products on their websites for those who wanted to shop online.

The winter festival housed more than 25 vendors and will be hosting another festival in the spring.

“I think it’s really important because, especially with the pandemic, it was hard for a lot of artists to sort of find opportunities to sell other than online, Frederick MADE Owner Miranda Mossburg explained.” “A lot of artists rely on sort of like in-person markets and that kind of stuff and so we decided that with the pandemic, we would sort of have it set up so that the artists’ stuff could be here without them having to be here.”