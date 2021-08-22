Frederick Lt. Andrew Alcorn IV remembered by police department

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Police department posted a remembrance for Lt. Andrew “Stew” Alcorn IV on its Facebook page after his passing Sunday morning.

From the Facebook post:

It is with immense grief and sadness that we inform the community of the passing of our friend and our brother Lt. Andrew “Stew” Alcorn IV.

At approximately 10:00 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, Lt. Alcorn was found unresponsive and without a pulse by a family member at his residence in Middletown. EMS responded to the scene but they were unable to revive him. “Stew,” as he was known to his law enforcement family, was 39 years old and a 13-year veteran of the Frederick Police Department.

Lt. Alcorn most recently served as the commander of FPD’s Criminal Investigations Division. “Stew” embodied what it means to be a community law enforcement officer. His service to Frederick was unwavering and his love and support for the community unending.

Lt. Alcorn is survived by his wife Jenn, two daughters, and son; his parents, Drew and Kris Alcorn; his brother Jon, all of whom he loved tremendously. We are asking everyone to keep the Alcorn family and FPD in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time, and to please respect the family’s privacy.

Lt. Alcorn’s death is an immeasurable loss to our law enforcement family, and the community. We love you, and we’ll miss you, brother.

Frederick Police department