Frederick locals honor community activist with stuffed animal drive

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Etta Brown was a Frederick native known for her volunteer efforts, she spent lunches at the Frederick Rescue Mission. When she died in August 2020, Frederick locals found a way to honor her.

Brown strived to make people smile with her sidekick “Brownie,” a teddy bear she carried with her to brighten people’s day, especially children’s.

“Teddies for Peds,” a stuffed animal drive, was started by locals to honor Brown.

In partnership with the North Market Pop Shop, gifts of new teddy bears and other stuffed animals will be donated to the Pediatric Department at the Frederick Health Hospital. Organizers are asking the public to donate stuffed animals if they can in memory of Brown and Brownie.

Organizers plan on collecting items until the end of March at the North Market Pop Shop. Volunteers say this could be the start of future projects in honor of Brown.