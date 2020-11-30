Frederick local receives the Baltimore Ravens Community Quarterback Award

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Baltimore Ravens have partnered with T. Rowe Price and the National Football League to honor exceptional Maryland volunteers who devote their time to strengthening their communities.





Danny Farrar is a resident in Frederick who was recently awarded by the Ravens for his extraordinary acts within the Frederick Community.

Farrar explained that he experienced a lot of trauma while growing up, and battled with suicidal thoughts, but with the help of his loved ones, he was able to channel his pain into creating opportunities for military veterans along with other community members that need direction.

The award winner believes turning your pain into strength can help others realize their true potential.

“If you’re going down a dark path, it’s important to know that you can get through it. Tell yourself I’m going to come out of this. I’m going to have a story to tell and maybe one day that story can change someone’s life,” said Farrar.







Farrar created Platoon 22, an organization designed to combat veteran suicide. Farrar enlisted in the Army directly out of high school and served over 800 missions in Iraq.

He expressed the difficulties veterans face and hopes his organization can make a difference.

His organization strives to help a veterans and their families, by providing mental health services and job readiness programs.

Those who would like to get involved can visit their website.