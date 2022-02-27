FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — After two years of being affected by the pandemic, the residents of Frederick will finally be able to visit the library during their standard hours.

According to the Frederick County Public Library System, all libraries will return to their regular hours in all branches.

Along with the reinstated hours, study rooms will remain available and can be reserved through their website. Curbside pickup will also continue to be available at all branches.

“We’re happy to once again offer extended hours so that everyone has easy access to their local library branch, Communication Manager of Frederick County Public Libraries, Samantha Jones.”

“We’re really excited to be back in the branches and serving everyone again. We’ve been working in small teams just because of omicron, so I think everyone’s looking forward to finally seeing their fellow staff members again, seeing the public back in the space.”

Outdoor programming will also return to all branches early next month.

For any more updates regarding library hours and future programs, visit their website.