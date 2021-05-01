Frederick kicks off spring with downtown “Mayfest”

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – Frederick kicked off spring on Saturday with their downtown “Mayfest,” a day to shop, eat, and enjoy the city.

Mayfest is part of the city’s “1st Saturday” program, encouraging visitors to shop local and try something new.

Leeann Crews with the Downtown Frederick Partnership said the weekend event includes live music, special deals, and public art projects.

“May is always a really really big time for us,” she said. “It’s a celebration of spring, kind of a transition between seasons.”

The event also featured chalk art, with 32 artists assigned to decorate the city’s sidewalks

“Well first Saturdays are freaking awesome,” local artist Goodloe Byron said. “In Frederick, it’s kind of like our monthly Woodstock.

Mayfest activities in 2020 were significantly reduced during the pandemic, but Crews said they’re excited for the potential 2021 can hold with new businesses opening their doors.

“You can feel it in just the spirit and attitude of all the small business owners down here,” she said. “Everyone is so excited for summer and spring to be getting here, for the weather to start warming up, for some of those outdoor restrictions to start loosening a little bit.”