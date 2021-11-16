Frederick introduces new closed captioning, translations to promote equity

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Frederick’s Communications Department is pleased to announce the launch of two new services for public meetings, productions and visits to city buildings.

As part of the city’s mission to promote equity, closed captioning and front-desk translation technology have been expanded.

According to the city, closed captioning is now available on Channel 99 TV in English and Spanish.

Residents can use their TV remote to select their CC language of choice. Spanish closed captions will be available via Channel 99 online soon.

The city also announced that more video productions will offer Spanish captions in addition to the English captions provided at present.

Front desk operations throughout the city will feature translation technology that will help translate each phrase into the person’s language of choice.