FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Housing Authority is receiving a big part of Frederick County’s American Rescue Plan funds. They plan to launch a new tutoring program.

Due to the pandemic, having a lasting impression on students and the resources they need to succeed in the classroom, County Executive Jan Gardner is donating $400,000 from the plan.

The extra funds will help the Housing Authority pay and train around 10tutors, including students from Hood College and Frederick Community College, as well as former teachers.

“With our colleagues at hood college who are participating with us in this group, partnering with a grant to help us have the resources and the knowledge, the best practices that we can use, put to use for our kids, Youth Education Coordinator, Cynthia Powell explained. “So bringing all that together, that’s what this grant is going to allow us to do and it’s going to step in and we believe it’s going to make a difference in how in breaking the cycle of poverty.”

The Housing Authority hopes to begin tutoring sessions with students starting this summer.