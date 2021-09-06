Frederick hosts 2nd annual Sunflower Festival

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) –If you want to walk through a field of sunflowers, now is your chance! The second annual Sunflower Festival in Frederick, Maryland continued Monday at Summers Farm.

Visitors can pick the perfect sunflowers, take pictures, enjoy food and drinks and enjoy the last few days of summer.

The festival will be back again this weekend on September 11 and 12.

“When we took the hayride down to the sunflowers, it was so fun to go out to get pictures and get our sunflowers, and then my young brother enjoyed lots of other stuff here. There’s an obstacle course on there that he likes,” said Sabrina Ko, an attendee at the festival.

To find tickets, click here.