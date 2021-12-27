Frederick Health’s Monoclonal Antibody Clinic pauses treatment

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, Frederick County has experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases along with hospitalizations.

To help reduce COVID-19 health workers in the area facilitated Monoclonal antibody treatments, which according to the U.S Food and Drug Administration defined as:

Laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful pathogens such as viruses. Casirivimab and imdevimab are monoclonal antibodies that are specifically directed against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, designed to block the virus’ attachment and entry into human cells.

However, Frederick Health announced:

“Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant, we are experiencing a shortage of Monoclonal Antibody treatment supplies provided by the state. As a result, Frederick Health’s Monoclonal Antibody Clinic will pause treatment options and will no longer accept appointments until further notice. As soon as supplies are available, we will resume accepting patients.“

This pause is in full effect, however health workers still encourage residents to learn more about Monoclonal Antibody treatments.

For more information visit their website or call 1-855-634-6829.