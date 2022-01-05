Frederick Health to start offering boosters to children age 12-15

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — After the Food and Drug Administration authorized COVID-19 boosters to children aged 12 to 15, the Frederick Health Department started offering Pfizer boosters to children within this age group.

The Frederick County Health Department says that Maryland residents aged twelve and up can now receive a booster shot five months instead of six months, after receiving their second dosage of the Pfizer vaccine.

Residents over 18 years old who received two doses of the Moderna vaccine must still wait six months for a booster, and those 18 years and older who received a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are still eligible for a booster dose two months after their single dose.

“Frederick County Health Department vaccination clinics will begin offering Pfizer boosters to children 12-15 years old on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Upcoming clinics are posted on our website for upcoming health department vaccination clinics. Boosters are available at all vaccination clinics,” FCHD said in a statement.

For help scheduling an appointment, call 855-MDGoVax or 855-634-6829 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week.

“Also, when it comes to mixing vaccines, that is an option only available for adults eighteen and older. If you would like to get a different type of vaccine for your booster, you are permitted but children are still only allowed to get Pfizer,” said Rissah Watkins, spokesperson for the Frederick County Health Department.