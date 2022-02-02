Frederick health requires COVID-19 test order for residents

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick health requires residents to test orders for any testing being performed at Frederick health village.

Due to Gov. Hogan’s 30-day emergency initiative ending, Frederick health will require residents to have a doctor referral lab order to receive a PCR test at their drive-thru testing site.

“This sort of referral lab order is only required for the drive-thru testing site at the Frederick health village,” Communications Specialist Joshua Faust explained.” “If you go to your primary care provider and your Frederick Mill patients, you can still test there, and if you are symptomatic, so this sort of referral process that we’re talking about lab order process is only for individuals going through the drive-thru testing site.”

If you don’t have a referral order, health officials will allow you to get one while waiting in line.