Frederick Health partners with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to improve outcomes in infant and mother care

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Health is joining more than 200 leading hospitals in a partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Perinatal Improvement Collaborative. This is part of an effort to reduce deaths and complications among mothers and their infants.

Since 2000, maternal mortality has increased across the nation. This collaborative looks at the data to do a deeper dive into the health disparities. Using the data gathered from these organizations, the program will come up with solutions for safer obstetric and neonatal care, and best practices.

“One of the reasons we even started our prenatal center here at Frederick Health is because we knew that there were moms out in the community who didn’t have insurance so weren’t getting prenatal care, so we said what do we do about that,” said Patricia Reggio, a nurse and women’s health navigator at Frederick Health, said.

Frederick Health is the largest healthcare system in the county and has helped birth 2,723 babies in the last year.