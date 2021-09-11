Frederick Health Mobile Clinic at Frederick In the Streets

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Health paid a visit to Frederick’s In Streets events where it debuted the mobile clinic for residents of Frederick County.

The mobile clinic came into being due to a grant from the state of Maryland to reach sections of Frederick County that were under-vaccinated and harder to reach.

The mobile clinic is free for anyone and you don’t need ID or insurance to get the vaccine at the clinic. Booster shots are available but only available to the immune-compromised at this time.