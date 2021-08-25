Frederick Health Hospital updates visitor guidelines

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Due to an increase in cases of COVID-19, Frederick Health Hospital has updated its visitor guidelines.

The hospital asks that all visitors are 16 or older; however, exceptions may be made for end-of-life care.

The hospital says if visiting the Behavioral Health Unit, an appointment must be made. Visitors can be switched out throughout the day without restriction; however, masks are required.

Frederick Health Hospital says the goal is to keep everyone safe, and they encourage residents to reach out if they have questions.

To read more about the updated guidelines, visit their website.