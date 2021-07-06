Frederick Health Hospital updates its visitation guidelines

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — COVID-19 has separated many friends and families, especially those who were unfortunately hospitalized during the pandemic.

Visitation was drastically limited, however, as the world begins to reopen Frederick Health Hospital updated its visitation guidelines.

Masks will still be required among individuals in all public areas of the hospital, however, visitors can be switched out throughout the day without restriction. In addition, Inpatient Units are now allowed two visitors per patient, along with Labor & Delivery. The NICU is also allowing one visitor per patient.

The hospital also listed these updates:

Interventional Radiology & Special Procedures: 1 support person per patient

1 support person per patient Pre-Op: 1 support person per patient

1 support person per patient Cath Lab: 1 support person per patient

1 support person per patient ED & PEDs ED: 1 visitor per patient

1 visitor per patient Behavioral Health Unit (BHU): visitation by appointment only

“Frederick Health is pleased to welcome more of our patient’s families and visitors back to our facilities; providing our patients with increased comfort and support during their healthcare journey. We will continue to have safety protocols in place to ensure the well-being of everyone, said Diane McFarland, Frederick Health, Chief Nursing Officer.