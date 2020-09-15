Frederick Health Hospital to allow a single visitor for patients

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Health Hospital is easing visitor restrictions first implemented during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, the hospital updated its visitor policy to now allow one visitor per patient per day. Visitors must enter through the main entrance lobby #1 and be screened for flu-like symptoms including a fever, cough, or shortness of breath.

Visitors will have to wear a mask throughout their entire visit, according to guidelines. If a patient is COVID-19 positive, visitors will be required to wear personal protective equipment provided by the hospital, including a face shield and gown.

“After your visit, and prior to exiting the room, staff will assist the visitor in removing their gloves, gown, and mask and performing hand hygiene,” visitor guidelines state.

As visitors reconnect with loved ones, health officials predict better recovery for patients.

“I think we’re going to see a huge difference not only in our patient satisfaction scores but in how quickly our patients get better,” explained director of service excellence, Dolly Sullivan, “As everyone can imagine how hard it’s been to isolate over the year, these patients need that touch, that human touch.”

Officials say the move comes as Maryland entered phase three of reopening. Sullivan added that the number of hospital patients with COVID-19 has remained at below five patients.

For more information on visitorguidelines, visit https://www.frederickhealth.or.