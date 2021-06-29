Frederick Health Hospital receives national recognition

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Health Hospital received special recognition for its efforts to keep patients safe. 

The hospital received an “A” grade for the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, which is a national distinction that honors the accomplishments in protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

The hospital says they are proud of all staff members and will continue their safety efforts.

“An ‘A’ safety grade is an elite designation that the Frederick community should be proud of,” says Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. 

