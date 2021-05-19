Frederick Health Hospital holds beam signing event

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — On Wednesday, members of the Frederick County community signed a beam that will be embedded into the history of Frederick Health Hospital forever.

“This is a very significant project,” said CEO & President of Frederick Health Hospital, Tom Kleinhanzl. “We’re making a $45 million dollar investment in the future of healthcare for Frederick county and Frederick Health Hospital on the main campus. As this community grows we need to keep up with that very large need. We see 75,000 visits a year in our emergency room, so this will help us stay ahead of that curve.”

The hospital is undergoing a major expansion. It has embarked on a 3-year critical care construction project. Some highlights of the project include a new adult and pediatric emergency department, a larger behavioral health treatment space, a spacious Intensive Care Unit, and a catheterization lab.

“This Critical Care Project will help us deliver the highest quality of care in a facility that has been designed completely with the patient and family in mind,” said COO Cheryl Cioffi.

Frederick Health Hospital is the only facility of its kind in the Frederick County region. Hospital officials are hopeful that this expansion will continue to serve and accommodate the needs of the community for many years to come.

So far, the hospital has raised $6 million of its $15 million goal to complete the project.