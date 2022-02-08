Frederick Health announces new Prostate Cancer multi-disciplinary clinic

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, a brand new state-of-the-art Prostate Cancer Clinic made its debut in Frederick.

This new clinic is located on Opossumtown pike, and it works to alleviate some stress from cancer patients, by offering a one-stop-shop where patients can go over treatment options, schedule appointments, and see a doctor all in one day.

“This new multi-disciplinary clinic will improve not only the coordination and treatment for the patients but also the overall patient experience,” said Dr. Heather Chalfin, a fellowship-trained urologic oncologist surgeon with Frederick Health Medical Group, who oversees this program.





According to Frederick Health, Dr. Chalfin participated in similar clinics with Johns Hopkins and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) before joining Frederick Health. Providing patients access to the highest quality of care greatly improves outcomes.

According to the CDC, Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men, it is crucial for men 55 and older to get screened, and Frederick Health’s cancer clinic is creating a comfortable environment to ensure residents’ needs are met.





In a press release, Frederick Health stated, “To better assist with scheduling appointments with the clinic, a dedicated nurse navigator will help steer patients through the scheduled process to ensure that all their needs are being met. This convenient program will explain and offer all treatment options in the same clinic visit. To better offer a personalized approach to medicine, the Frederick Health team will screen all patients for genetic testing to be offered that same day when appropriate. Patients will also be able to ask questions, seek guidance on what treatment works best for their needs, and obtain a second opinion on their current treatment plan.”

“Ensuring that patients can attend all of their appointments in a single day helps ease the burden of an already stressful time,” said Chalfin. “This exciting approach is just another example of Frederick Health offering innovative, award-winning care to the community that we serve.”