Frederick Health announces new prostate cancer clinic

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Health announced the arrival of a new Prostate Cancer Multi-Disciplinary Clinic located at the James M. Stockman Cancer Institute in Frederick.

The clinic will be used to care for patients and create strategies on how to best care for residents with prostate cancer.

Frederick Health said that as a result of this clinic, residents will no longer need to schedule multiple appointments to see doctors or travel far. They will now be able to get the care and support by connecting with their doctors on the same day at the same location.

“This new multi-disciplinary clinic will improve not only the coordination and treatment for the patients but also the overall patient experience,” said Dr. Heather Chalfin, a fellowship-trained Urologic Oncologist Surgeon with Frederick Health Medical Group that oversees this program.

Chalfin participated in similar clinics with Johns Hopkins and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) before joining Frederick Health.

“Providing patients access to the highest quality of care greatly improves outcomes,” she said.

To help patients plan appointments with the clinic, a specialized nurse coordinator will guide them through the scheduled process to ensure that all of their needs are fulfilled.

During the same medical appointment, the program will explain and give all treatment choices to residents and provide a more tailored approach to treatment.

Frederick Health also said that health teams will evaluate all patients for genetic testing, which will be available the same day if suitable.

“We hope to use this clinic as an opportunity to expand clinical trial options for our patients,” added Chalfin. “What this means is that Frederick Health patients will have a diverse range of treatment options not normally offered and these options will be here within their community.”