Frederick Health achieves top honor with Magnet designation

Frederick Health has achieved a top honor that’s been a goal for the health system for ten years.

Only nine percent of hospitals across the globe receive the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s (ANCC) Magnet recognition. Frederick Health and its team of about 1,000 nurses is now among them.

“We have been working on Magnet recognition for, believe it not, ten years now. It has been a long journey for us,” explained senior vice president and chief nursing officer of Frederick Health, Cherly Cioffi.

Over the last decade, Cioffi explains that the hospital has set up data measures to capture the work being done by the health system’s nursing teams. That collection of evidence was gathered in more than 3,500 pages, including nursing practices and positive patient outcomes, submitted by Frederick Health.

“Things like patient fall rates, you have to have a low incidents of patient falls. Patient harm, low number of infection rates, a high number of nurses who are board certified,” Cioffi said.

One of the areas in which the health system has improved is in the number of nurses seeking a higher level of education. Coffi says that ten years ago, twenty percent of the nursing team achieved a bachelor’s degree or higher certifications, now that number has climbed to over 60 percent.

According to a press release, the ANCC spotlighted the collaboration among all departments. “It takes teamwork across many different disciplines to receive Magnet recognition,” says Tom Kleinhanzl, Frederick Health President & CEO. “This is a culmination of years of hard work within our organization. Magnet recognition speaks to our high standards and dedication to our mission to positively impact the well-being of every individual in our community. This is a nursing honor and an honor for all of us, and we`re very proud of this accomplishment.”

Nurses have been essential amid the coronavirus pandemic and receiving the recognition was a big boost inside the hospital.

“It could not have come at a better time to really fill people back with joy and with purpose and really feeling like a job well done because everyone has had to really dig deep for some resilience after everything we’ve been through this year,” Cioffi said.

Frederick Health also received three exemplars from the ANCC related to Central Line Acquired Bloodstream Infection (CLABSI), Extravasation Rates, and the collaborative work of the Chronic Care Management Home Care nurses and Care Clinic nurses, according to a press release.

Frederick Health is already working on achieving re-accreditation of the Magnet designation.