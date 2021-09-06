Frederick goes purple to spread awareness about overdose

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick has lost over 100 people over the past year to substance-related overdose deaths, the county government said. Of those deaths, at least 86 involved fentanyl. In an effort to raise awareness and show support for victims of overdose, Frederick is going purple.

The color purple represents support for overdose victims and strives to help build a community that will recognize the signs and dangers of a drug overdose.

As part of National Recovery Month, residents in the city of Frederick and Frederick County should expect an ongoing purple theme throughout the area. The goal is to remember the lives lost, and educate the Frederick community on the opioid crisis to help reduce substance-related deaths.

“The city supports those who struggle with substance use disorder, and their loved ones and the community offers hope, resources, and the implementation of preventative measures that help victims’ family members. We want to educate our community to recognize the signs of substance use disorder so people can acquire appropriate health care,” said Mayor O’Connor Frederick.

For more information on overdose and treatments visit these websites:

If you would like to show support, all you have to do is wear the color purple and help spread awareness.