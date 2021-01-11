Frederick Fresh Online: from the farm to you

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — You may have thought about ordering your groceries online. According to reports show, during the pandemic, 1 in 3 Americans have turned to online shopping for their grocery needs. Now with Frederick Fresh Online, there’s a way to get your produce and support local farms and businesses.

As with everyone, farmers and the Frederick County Food Council has had to change the way they market produce. The Frederick County Food Council’s mission is to, promote and support the local agricultural economy and educate residents about local food, food systems, and equitable food distribution networks.

The Frederick County Food Council’s ag economy working group in partnership with Community Fare found a way to take fresh produce straight from the farm to your home, through the platform Frederick Fresh Online, which has blossomed during the pandemic.

“We realized that there were going to be problems for both farmers and other producers, they may lose some of their normal channels for selling their food,” said Market Manager, Lisa Orr. “We also realized there are people who may not be comfortable going to grocery stores.”

You can pick up your fresh produce at three different locations in Frederick County.