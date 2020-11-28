Frederick Forestry Board adds 14 new trees to Tree Walk Series

The Frederick County Forest Conservancy Board has just added 14 new trees to the prestigious Maryland Big Tree Program.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Forest Conservancy Board has just added 14 new trees to the prestigious Maryland Big Tree Program. One of the board members stressed the importance of trees not only to the city of Frederick but to the health of the environment as a whole.

The city of Frederick was also recognized as a Tree City USA community for the 40th straight year by the Arbor Day Foundation which works in partnership with the USDA Forest Service, Urban and Community Forestry, and the National Association of State Foresters. The achievement requires cities to provide the framework necessary for communities to manage and expand their public trees.

The Frederick Forestry Board has also contributed fourteen new trees to the Maryland Big Tree Program with four newly crowned Champion Trees on the Hood College campus. County Champion Trees can be either native or non-native tree species with measurement requirements needed to qualify for a nomination.

The Frederick County Forest Conservancy Board was started by Maryland’s first forester, Fred Besley, in 1925 when he created a formula to measure and compare tree sizes. This practice was later adopted by the American Forestry Association in 1940. Thus, the Big Tree Program was created to locate and preserve the largest living tree specimens in the nation.

Bethany Dell’Agnello is a former environmental educator and a member of the Frederick County Forest Conservancy Board. The board aims to educate the community about conservation and regulate forest harvesting plans to preserve trees and ecosystems.

She was overjoyed to explain the significance of the board as well as the importance of environmental education.

“I think everybody should be able to identify some trees. I mean they’re just… They’re glorious! Trees are an incredibly important part of the solution for climate change. So we need to plant, plant, plant more trees constantly!”

People can access the path of the Tree Walk, which includes part of the Hood College campus, by scanning the QR code on the plaques of trees around the city.

Dell’Agnello explains that the Tree Walk is a fun, COVID-safe activity for the whole family.

“It’s just a really great outdoor activity that’s healthy for the family, you can learn something about your local trees and you can be outside and get some steps in which everybody needs to do.”

She also hopes that people take advantage of the opportunity to learn about the nature that exists right in their own backyard.

“To me, if you know the name of something, it makes it a little bit yours. You just have a teeny tiny bit of ownership in things if you know the name of them. So I think that just by knowing the name of some trees that people will care a little bit more. “

For more information on the Frederick County Forest Conservancy Board or to nominate a tree for measurement, please visit their website. To locate all of the trees on the Tree Walk, please use the map located on the Tree Walk Series tab on the Frederick Forestry Board website.