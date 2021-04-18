Frederick escape room owner takes on new puzzle, runs for Board of Alderman

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – An escape room owner has filed his candidacy for the Frderick Board of Alderman, looking to apply his puzzle-solving skills to local government.

29-year-old Frederick native Chris Sparks owns Surelocked In Escape Games in Downtown Frederick and said he’s running to help Frederick’s growth, wanting to bring his imagination to the position.

“As I look at frederick, there is no one in leadership who’s from our generation,” Sparks said. “If we want this city to continue to be the city that it is, our generation has to step up.”

After working over four years in the puzzle business, Sparks said working with government would be an easy transition.

“It’s still about the relationships you build, it’s still about your ability to think on your feet and most importantly, it’s your ability not to lose sight of the biggest picture,” he said.

Sparks said his top campaign issues include supporting the arts, affordable housing, and post-pandemic economic recovery.

The Frederick primaries are September 14 and the general election is November 2. As of 4/18, Sparks is one of six candidates running for the five seats on the board of alderman.

“To me, Frederick is a beautiful place,” Sparks said. “And this is just one more puzzle to solve.”