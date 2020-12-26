Frederick city board member accused of misconduct, sexual harassment by fellow board member

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – An elected official for the city of Frederick, Md. was accused of “sexual harassment, unwelcome advances, coercion and quid pro quo offers” in a Facebook post made by a fellow board member Saturday afternoon.

Frederick City Alderman Ben MacShane called out Alderman Roger Wilson after MacShane was “notified this week of credible reports of years of widespread misconduct,” the Facebook post says. MacShane also called for Wilson’s resignation.

“The people of Frederick expect, and deserve, public servants who treat all people with respect and can be trusted to act for the good of the community,” MacShane said. “Roger Wilson has violated the public trust and abused the power of his office.”

Alderman Wilson has worked in Frederick County Government for over 6 years and was elected to the Board of Aldermen in 2017.

Alderman MacShane said he believes the women who shared their experiences with him and would respect their privacy.

“People who come forward to report sexual misconduct by men in power are often criticized, disbelieved, and (re)traumatized,” MacShane said. “Our systems of justice and accountability have failed women too many times.”

Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor issued a statement Saturday evening, saying the allegations are serious and “do not keep the values and standards of The City of Frederick.”

“At this time, I am working with the City’s relevant departments to ensure we can support those impacted and our community as this situation evolves,” O’Connor said. “I stand with those who recognize that such behavior has never been and never will be appropriate or acceptable.”

WDVM reached out to Alderman Wilson, but was not available for comment at the time this article was written.