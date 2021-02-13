Frederick educator receives national award for teaching excellence

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – The National Education Association awarded Frederick County Teacher Casey Keyser Friday evening with their Member Benefits Award for Teaching Excellence.

Keyser, a third-grade elementary school teacher at Butterfly Ridge Elementary School, was named 2020’s Maryland Teacher of the Year and was among 5 educators who received the Horace Mann Award for teaching excellence.

Keyser said she is humbled by this recognition and hopes to continue inspiring her students along with her fellow educators.

“It’s pretty unreal, to be honest. There are so many incredible teachers out there that have helped me along the way,” Keyse said. “I could not have done all thing things I’ve done in my career without the other teachers supporting me. I really do accept this award in honor of all of them.”

This is Keyser’s 11th year in education, and she says she’s not looking to leave the classroom any time soon.