Frederick educator lifts spirits with #FreestyleFriday rap videos

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – An educator from Frederick County has been thinking outside the box to keep his kids inspired with creative and fun rap lyrics.

Sam Genau, or “Mr. G,” an Instructional Assistant at Lincoln Elementary School.

He created #FreestyleFridays before the pandemic to encourage his students to step out of their comfort zone. When schools closed, Genau decided he wanted to break the monotony of virtual learning and began making weekly remixed rap videos in January.

“I really started thinking ‘how can I reach out to these kids and keep their spirits up?'” Genau said. “So I made one video and put it out to all the classrooms in school just to show them, and they just loved it.”

Genau’s message has resonated throughout the community, giving kids something to look forward to every Friday.

“He is a great example of vulnerability,” Lincoln’s Principal Eric Rhodes said. “It’s fun, he slips in some great key messaging as well very strategically, and it’s nice for him to kind of be vulnerable, be a little silly and say ‘you know what? It’s ok, kids to unmute and speak up a little bit in these weird virtual learning times.”

“That’s what I’m really trying to do, just inspire, maybe just lift their spirits for that two-minute video,” Genau said. “Because we all know this hasn’t been the easiest stretch.

Genau said he’s been having tons of fun making the videos, but he’s looking forward to when he can bring #FreestyleFriday back into his classroom.