Frederick doctor recognized as one of area’s top doctors

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Dr. Meredith Wernick from Frederick Health was recognized in Washingtonian Magazine as one of the area’s “top doctors.” This is the third time that Wernick has received this award.

“I’m very honored to be a part of it, because it’s your peer’s recognition, and they’re the people that you work with and refer patients your way, and those are the people who know your skill level,” she said.

Washingtonian sends out an online survey to almost 13,000 doctors each year to see their recommendations for doctors in different specialties. Wernick is a radiation oncologist at the James M Stockman Cancer Institute where she sees many breast cancer patients.

“What’s special about where I work in Frederick is that I think all of the team members really care about the team members. They really have a passion for what they do and they work well together,” she said.

Wernick has been continuing to see patients during COVID-19. She expressed worry that some people’s treatments may be affected during these times.

“I think there’s been some delay in being diagnosed, and I think some people have progressed more than they would have if they had had more access to care,” she said.