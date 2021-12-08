Frederick Distribution Center provides groceries for the community in need

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — According to the USDA, an estimated 1 in 8 Americans were food insecure last year. The Frederick County rescue mission is doing its part in making sure that number is reduced and people have the food they need this holiday season.

With over 30 distribution partners including local groceries stores and local county food banks, 90,000 meals will be served by the time 2021 is over.

“Instead of grocery stores, throwing things in the trash, they donate the product that’s still usable. We then recycle it and get it distributed to those folks that come and wait in line to get their donation,” said Guy Mutchler, director of food services and facilities for the Frederick Food Distribution Center.

Volunteers come and help with food distribution, some volunteers like, Charles Jefferson, have been doing this for about 8 years.

“We used to have the distribution center inside where we used to have a house of canned goods, meats, and fresh produce. At this particular time since the Covid is going on, we have to do everything outside,” said long-time volunteer Charles Jefferson.

The mission says things are getting back to normal and more people are coming to get what they need.

“Pre-Covid,we were open five days a week, and then Covid hit, and people were afraid to come out. We are just starting to see a rise in the folks coming back out some old familiar faces. Some of our seniors that were afraid to come out are now coming out and getting food,” said Mutchler.

Distribution is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. and people can get groceries whenever they have a need.

The Frederick Rescue Mission is hosting an event called ‘Savior Celebration’ on December 18th, where they will give out turkeys, meal boxes, and gifts for children.