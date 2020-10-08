Frederick discusses extending outdoor dining ordinance to October 2021

The City of Frederick’s Board of Aldermen began discussions to extend outdoor dining through October 2021 or the end of the state of emergency.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Pop-up dining in the City of Frederick, set up during the coronavirus pandemic, could continue for another year.

On Wednesday, the Board of Aldermen began discussions to extend the ordinance allowing pop-up dining and enhanced food truck operations through October of 2021 or the end of Maryland’s State of Emergency.

“Which would allow our restaurants to continue to generate income outside safely through the winter on warm days,” explained director of economic development for the City of Frederick, Richard Griffin.

Since June, the city has allowed restaurants to set up dining on sidewalks, in alley’s and through parklets—or buffered areas on street parking spaces. Two blocks of North Market Street have also closed on the weekends, allowing eateries to set up tables and chairs in the street.

“We’ve heard consistently from the restaurants that if they had not had the opportunity to serve outside, many of them would not have been able to make it this far,” Griffin explained.

The extension does contain changes including a stop to the road closures for in-street dining. Instead, the city plans to construct about seven additional parklets in the two-blocks of businesses affected.

“It is a costly endeavor to close the roads and reopen the roads multiple times on the weekend,” Griffin said.

He adds that the parklets are accessible to restaurant owners 24 hours a day, seven days a week, as opposed to the street dining only available Fridays through Sundays.

A survey conducted by the Downtown Frederick Partnership of about 20 businesses found mixed reactions to the new ordinance.

“In general, what we heard from those merchants who are inside the street closure, they are very supportive of continuing it. For those businesses outside the street closure, they are in more favor of the all-parklet plan,” explained executive director of the organization, Kara Norman.

During the meeting, Norman called on the board to make a decision soon to allow as much time for businesses to plan.

“The kind of overarching themes of what we’re hearing from our retail and restaurant community is the fourth quarter is incredibly important and they need to get as much success as they can,” said Norman.

The board will host a public hearing on the ordinance to extend pop-up dining on October 15.

