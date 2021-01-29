Frederick Detention Center to begin vaccinating at-risk inmates

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Adult Detention Center announced plans Friday to begin vaccinating at-risk inmates on Tuesday, February 2.

In partnership with the county’s health department, at-risk inmates and those on a work release program who consent will be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Todd Wivell says the decision was made following Governor Larry Hogan’s announcement that high-risk incarcerated individuals are eligible under the 1B priority group.

The specific number of inmates receiving the vaccine is presently unknown.

“I can tell you that it’s over 20,” Wivell said. “We don’t know the exact number because, as you know, we’re constantly receiving inmates and releasing inmates. So, at any time that number can fluctuate.”

ADC Warden Vic DeLauter said after the inmates are vaccinated, any surplus will be offered to the correctional officers and staff who have not already received one.

“This is an excellent opportunity for us to partner with the Frederick County Health Department and immunize the high-risk congregate inmate population,” he said.

As of Friday evening, the current inmate population is 205, with 192 males and 13 females.