Frederick Department of Highway Operations prepares for winter conditions

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Department of Highway Operations is already preparing for any weather conditions, even as the department faces a 21% shortage in staff due to a nationwide truck driver shortage.

Preparation for the cold season started in October with their annual Snow Road-eo training, where staff sharpen their equipment skills and perform maintenance inspections on all snow and ice equipment. DOHO is ready to treat county roads with its 91 pieces of snow and ice equipment, a stockpile of 24,000 tons of salt and the 67,000 gallons of liquid salt brine that DOHO produces in-house at substantial cost savings.

Salt brine is a water solution of 23% salt that is sprayed before a storm if conditions warrant it. It prevents snow from bonding to pavement, reduces the overall amount of material needed to treat County roads, and aids overall snow removal operations.

DOHO encourages residents to visit https://www.frederickcountymd.gov/ for updated information on road closures and other important information before traveling.