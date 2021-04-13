Frederick County’s Equity and Inclusion Leadership Team present recommendations to County Executive

Michael Hughes, educator and diversity trainer, has been named the new Frederick County Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County’s Equity and Inclusion Leadership Team presented Executive Jan Gardner recommendations about how to improve diversity in the community.

The team presented seven recommendations focusing on health disparities, inclusion in county operations, supporting minority and women-owned businesses and expanding professional development opportunities.

County Executive Gardner said that change is coming and some of the recommendations will be included in the county budget which she will announce soon and funds from federal relief will be allocated also.

The county’s equity and inclusion leadership team also outlines ways to implement each recommendation but some goals will take time due to preliminary studies needing to be conducted.

Michael Hughes, Frederick County Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer said, “This plan needs to be funded, this plan needs to be communicated across Frederick County governments so that there is a change that occurs not just in one area where there may be concerns, but within broad aspects of change as well.”

The team will reconvene in about a month to go over the findings in data to begin implementation.