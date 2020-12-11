Frederick County’s Blessing in a Backpack expands their organization

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Sometimes the most important thing in a student’s backpack isn’t their school work.

According to Hunger in America, 1 in 7 children have to worry about when their next meal will be, but organizations like Blessings in a Backpack make it their goal to help provide food for children.

The nonprofit organization Blessings in a Backpack provides food on the weekends for elementary students across America. The organization has seven national chapters, with Frederick County now being home to one of them.

As the Frederick chapter expands, Angela Abrishami, a longtime volunteer, will be the new program director, leading events and coming up with various solutions to help feed children.

“We are really excited to become a national chapter and expand our organization. It will be great to reach areas that we were not able to reach before. I am very excited to help children that need us most,” said Abrishami.

Organizers say they are always looking for volunteers or donations. Visit their website.