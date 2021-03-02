Frederick County’s balancing act tool allows residents to “shape” the annual budget

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner unveiled a new tool to help promote “an open, transparent government.”

The county is still in the process of creating the annual budget. The county has two major budgets, the operating budget, and the capital budget. The operating budget covers areas such as public safety, parks, etc. The new online tool called Balancing Act will allow the public to decide which budget requests they would include in Frederick County’s budget for the next fiscal year.

“Balancing Act is an exciting tool that leverages new technology so residents can help to shape the budget,” Executive Gardner said. “How we spend our tax dollars should reflect our community’s priorities. Balancing Act offers a fun way for people to express what they value, and learn about the many difficult decisions that are required to develop the annual budget.”

The survey will remain open through the close of business on Friday, March 19. Results of the survey will be announced at the County Executive’s public hearing on the budget. That public hearing, which will be held virtually, will take place on Monday, March 22, at 7 p.m.