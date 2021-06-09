Frederick County YMCA partners with the Asian American Center

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — This summer, the YMCA of Frederick County, in partnership with the Asian American Center, is offering a new four-week program called Strive High.

This initiative will help address the need for more social and emotional support for middle school students as they transition back to normalcy once school begins this fall. The program will help children gain more responsibility by enhancing their personal development and emotional ,anagement.

“The past eighteen months have brought on a lot of anxiety and uneasiness to young people. Not knowing when they can see friends again, not knowing when they would meet their teacher, and worrying about their health or the health of loved ones,” said Evan Bates, Teen Program Coordinator at the YMCA of Frederick County. “The YMCA wanted to help address the need for more social-emotional support for that important middle school age as they transition back to normalcy.”

The program will be offered from June 21 to July 16 and July 19 to Aug 13.

The camp will be hosted at the Downtown Y, and financial assistance is available.