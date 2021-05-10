Frederick County wants to hear from locals on how they can improve transit rides

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The pandemic has interrupted many things, but Frederick county wants to ensure it does not interrupt public transportation, which is why town officials are asking for public input on how to better their services.

Frederick County is working on a plan to provide new and improve transit services. The overall goal is to help locals travel with ease and provide safe mobility.

The initiative, called the Transportation Development Plan, surveys the general public and current transit riders on ways they can improve transportation in Frederick County and the region around Frederick.

Locals can sound off by filling out a survey to explain how officials can improve public transportation.

“It’s a way for us to assess our current service and identify opportunities to improve mobility in the future. We will look at routes that are doing really well and areas that need more service, so we can ensure everyone gets the rides they need,” said Kendall Tiffany, Communications Manager for Transit Services of Frederick County.

There are two sets of surveys, the general public survey and the transit rider survey. Both are available in English and Spanish.

General Public Survey (English): https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VXVFTC8

General Public Survey (Spanish): https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VF67F8M

https://www.frederickcountymd.gov/8191/Public-TransIT-Survey—Provide-Input