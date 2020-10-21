Frederick County voters can use mail-in drop boxes for the presidential general election

(FILE) Frederick County Elections Director Stuart Harvey demonstrates how to insert ballots into drop-off boxes located across the county.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County now has eight locations for voters to return their mail-in ballots or ballot applications for the November 3, 2020, General Election.

Voters will now be able to return their ballots or ballot application at one of the eight secure drop box locations listed below.

Frederick County Board of Elections office, 340A Montevue Lane, Frederick. Right of the front door

office, 340A Montevue Lane, Frederick. Right of the front door Brunswick Middle School , 301 Cummings Drive, Brunswick. Front entrance.

, 301 Cummings Drive, Brunswick. Front entrance. Catoctin High School , 14745 Sabillasville Road, Thurmont. Front entrance.

, 14745 Sabillasville Road, Thurmont. Front entrance. Governor Thomas Johnson High School , 1501 N. Market Street, Frederick. Outside the main gym entrance.

, 1501 N. Market Street, Frederick. Outside the main gym entrance. Middletown VFD Activities Center , 1 Fireman’s Lane, Middletown. Rear entrance.

, 1 Fireman’s Lane, Middletown. Rear entrance. Oakdale High School , 5850 Eaglehead Drive, Ijamsville. Front entrance near the flagpole.

, 5850 Eaglehead Drive, Ijamsville. Front entrance near the flagpole. Urbana Regional Library , 9020 Amelung Street, Frederick. Rear entrance.

, 9020 Amelung Street, Frederick. Rear entrance. William R. Talley Recreation Center, 121 North Bentz Street, Frederick. Rear entrance.

All ballots will be collected on a daily basis by election workers, but all requests for mail-in ballots must be received by October 20. Ballots must be turned in to the elections office and be postmarked no later than November 3, or placed in a secure dropbox by the close of polls at 8 pm on November 3.

For more information, email the Board of Elections at electionboard@frederickcountymd.gov.