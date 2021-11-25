Frederick County Teachers Association seeks more from FCPS about understaffing

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County board of education recently held a meeting in regards to recruiting more employees to decrease stress on the understaffed.

During the meeting, the board added a series of early dismissal days, paused professional development, and added a form of bonus for teachers doing work outside their normal duties. Missy Dirks, president of the Frederick County Teachers Association, said what they have implemented is good but it’s not enough.

“They are feeling a bit like the they’re not being listened to. Because they have you know, the board had sent out a survey, and people answered their survey. 1,000 people answered the survey,” Missy Dirks explained. “So that tells you how motivated people were to answer the survey and a lot of the things that people in my bargaining unit asked for have not been implemented or voted on by the board.”

According to several teacher unions the problem can be solved by simply taking things off their plate. Initiatives like decreasing classroom sizes or hiring and retaining staff can make a big difference in teachers feeling like they are stretched too thin.

“A lot of people think teacher workload is over here and students are over here. They’re absolutely intertwined because teachers don’t have the time to do their job. That means they’re not able to get the students what they need and what they deserve,” said Dirks. “Teacher’s working conditions are our student’s learning condition. It’s not just teachers saying, I want this for me. They need it for them and their students.”