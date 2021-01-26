Frederick County Teachers Association issues vote of no confidence in FCPS

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Public Schools decided to move forward with a hybrid learning model, and their teacher’s union issued a vote of no confidence against the district.

FCPS will begin a hybrid learning model on February 16, and this led to the Frederick County Teachers Association (FCTA) issuing a statement about their lack of faith in Superintendent Dr. Terry Alban.

According to FCTA, educators in the county were shocked by this decision despite health and safety measures not being met and teachers not yet being vaccinated.

“The board voted to entrust Dr. Alban (with) the authority to make decisions regarding the implementation of the hybrid model of instruction,” FCPS Board of Education President, Jay Mason said. “She has managed the process in accordance with the motion. Dr. Alban remains mindful of health metrics while balancing the concerns shared by staff.”

FCTA and FCPS are working to settle on a new memorandum of understanding for a hybrid learning model, which must be voted on by the board. Their next meeting is tomorrow, January 27th, but it is unclear if a vote will take place.