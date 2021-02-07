Frederick County Teachers Association host Black Lives Matter at School series

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – The Frederick County Teachers Association kicked off Black History month last Monday with a week-long series about racial justice within schools.

Black Lives Matter at School is a national series focused on four tenants and 13 principles including restorative justice, black women empowerment, and being unapologetically black.

Co-organizer and third-grade teacher at FCPS Mikea Hawkins said the event featured various speakers and panel discussions with students and community members, giving perspective on what different generations have experienced within the school system.

Hawkins listed racism from fellow students and a lack of minority representation in the curriculum as some experiences the students brought up during the panel.

“Not much has changed in 30 years, in the 10 years that I was a Frederick County student,” Hawkins said. “We’re all dealing with a lot of the same issues.”

School Social Worker Ayana Tompkins said she thinks FCPS has made some progress in the push for social justice, but there is still plenty of work to be done.

“I mean we’re dealing with systematic [sic] racism for over 300 years, within the school system as well,” she said. “So it’s going to take time.”

The event hopes to create a start point for educators to support their students of color and incorporate minority representation within the curriculum outside of just the month of February.

“We have to be diligent about it and say we want more,” Kindergarten Teacher Chanese Goodman said. “And it shouldn’t just be African American history month, it should just be American history and it will just be incorporated into everything.”

Now that the panel week is over, the committee is planning another roundtable conversation with students and planning a social justice art contest for all students near the end of February.