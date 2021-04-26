Frederick County teacher is 2021 Washington Post Teacher of the Year

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Public School instructor Philip Arnold was surprised with some good news Monday morning – he is the 2021 Washington Post Teacher of the Year.

Arnold teaches Computer Aided Design programs at the FCPS Career and Technology Center. A release from FCPS said that “students describe Mr. Arnold as someone who knows how to problem solve while instilling a joy in learning for students.”

Arnold received the Charles E. Tressler Distinguished Teacher award in 2017. He graduated from Linganore High before earning his Bachelor of Science from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and his Master of Science from the University of Maryland.

The FCPS “SurPRIZE Patrol” organized an outdoor ceremony to tell him about this achievement on Monday. Career and Technology Center Principal Michael Concepcion was there.

“A teacher with the ability to inspire students is the type of teacher who will be long remembered by his or her students,” Concepcion said. “Mr. Arnold is a superb example of a teacher who motivates his students to maximize their potential and do great things. His approach to teaching and learning is inspirational.”