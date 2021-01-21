Frederick County still working to distribute vaccines

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The supply of COVID-19 vaccines remains extremely limited, and Frederick County is working to continue to make vaccination clinics available.

As of right now, only people in Group 1A of the State of Maryland’s priority pyramid and to residents who are 75 years old and older are eligible. As more doses are made available, additional vaccination clinics will be scheduled. Vaccines are being administered by appointment only.

“We are prioritizing our most vulnerable residents to be vaccinated first consistent with state directives,” said Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner. “ Protecting our oldest residents will help to reduce the number of deaths and hospitalizations in our county. We will open up our clinics to more people once the supply of vaccine catches up to the demand.”

The Frederick County Health Department received 1,900 doses of vaccine this week and expects to receive a similar amount next week. The cohort of people over the age of 75 in Frederick County is about 14,000 people. Data on vaccine distribution can now be found on the County’s COVID-19 dashboard, FrederickCountyMD.gov/CovidStats.

People over 75 can register online at FrederickCountyMD.gov/CovidVaccine. Information about how to navigate the registration process can be found at FrederickCountyMD.gov/SeniorServices. Seniors without internet access can call 301-600-7900 weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Spanish speakers can call 301-600-7905.

Any resident interested in receiving a vaccine is encouraged to pre-register with the Frederick County Health Department. To pre-register, visit FrederickCountyMD.gov/CovidVaccine and complete the Vaccine Interest Form. People who pre-register will be contacted by the Frederick County Health Department once they are eligible to register for a vaccination clinic.